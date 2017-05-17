Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing

Col. Thomas Hensley gives his final salute as the commander of the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing during the change of command ceremony May 17, 2017. The ceremony resulted in Hensley relinquishing command of the 70th ISRW to Col. Matteo Martemucci and was presided over by Maj. Gen. B.J. Shwedo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Alexandre Montes)
