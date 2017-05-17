Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing

Maj. Gen. B.J. Shwedo, Commander of 25th Air Force, presents the Legion of Merit award to Col. Thomas Hensley during the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing change of command, May 17, 2017 at Fort George G. Meade, Md. Hensley relinquished command of the 70th ISRW to Col. Matteo Martemucci. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

