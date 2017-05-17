(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing [Image 8 of 11]

    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing

    Maj. Gen. B.J. Shwedo, Commander of 25th Air Force, presents the Legion of Merit award to Col. Thomas Hensley during the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing change of command, May 17, 2017 at Fort George G. Meade, Md. Hensley relinquished command of the 70th ISRW to Col. Matteo Martemucci. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 13:23
    Photo ID: 3417464
    VIRIN: 170517-F-GE255-039
    Resolution: 4360x2912
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing [Image 1 of 11], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing

    TAGS

    change of command
    70th ISRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT