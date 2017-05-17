Airmen stand in formation during the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing change of command ceremony May 17 at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. Col. Matteo Martemucci assumed command of the wing, replacing the outgoing commander, Col. Thomas Hensley. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. AJ Hyatt)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 13:23
|Photo ID:
|3417452
|VIRIN:
|170517-F-GE255-017
|Resolution:
|4446x3485
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Anthony Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
