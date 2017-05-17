Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing

Commanders and Airmen stand in formation during the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing change of command ceremony May 17 at Fort George G. Meade, Md. Col. Matteo Martemucci assumed command of the wing, replacing the outgoing commander, Col. Thomas Hensley. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

