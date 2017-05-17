Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing

Col. Matteo Martemucci, waits prior to the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing change of command ceremony, May 17, 2017 at Fort George G. Meade, Md. The ceremony resulted in Col. Thomas Hensley relinquishing command of the 70th ISRW to Martemucci and was presided over by Maj. Gen. B.J. Shwedo, 25th Air Force commander. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

