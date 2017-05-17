(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing [Image 4 of 11]

    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Montes 

    70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing

    Col. Matteo Martemucci, waits prior to the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing change of command ceremony, May 17, 2017 at Fort George G. Meade, Md. The ceremony resulted in Col. Thomas Hensley relinquishing command of the 70th ISRW to Martemucci and was presided over by Maj. Gen. B.J. Shwedo, 25th Air Force commander. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 13:23
    Photo ID: 3417485
    VIRIN: 170517-F-BN304-065
    Resolution: 5492x3666
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing [Image 1 of 11], by SSgt Alex Montes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing
    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing

    TAGS

    Airmen
    tradition
    ISR
    Air Force
    change of command
    wingman
    25th AF
    #affamily
    70 ISRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT