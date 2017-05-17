Colonel Martemucci takes command of the 70th ISR Wing

Maj. Gen. B.J. Shwedo, Commander of 25th Air Force, passes the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing guidon to Col. Matteo Martemucci, during a change of command ceremony May 17, 2017 at Fort George G. Meade, Md. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Martemucci's assumption of command from the outgoing 70th ISR Wing commander, Col. Thomas Hensley. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. AJ Hyatt)

