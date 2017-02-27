Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Masatoshi Sugimoto, Air Defense Command security forces officer, goes over mission planning with Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Mark Folley, No. 1 Security Forces Squadron Defensive Operations Commander, during Exercise Cope North on Andersen Air Base, Guam, Feb. 27, 2017. The planning is a part of the first Pacific Air Forces multinational security forces field training exercise within Cope North. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 21:42
|Photo ID:
|3204961
|VIRIN:
|170227-F-IY918-011
|Resolution:
|5083x3389
|Size:
|10.81 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cope North 17 Security Forces FTX [Image 1 of 40], by SSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT