Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Masatoshi Sugimoto, Air Defense Command security forces officer, goes over mission planning with Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Mark Folley, No. 1 Security Forces Squadron Defensive Operations Commander, during Exercise Cope North on Andersen Air Base, Guam, Feb. 27, 2017. The planning is a part of the first Pacific Air Forces multinational security forces field training exercise within Cope North. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 21:42 Photo ID: 3204961 VIRIN: 170227-F-IY918-011 Resolution: 5083x3389 Size: 10.81 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope North 17 Security Forces FTX [Image 1 of 40], by SSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.