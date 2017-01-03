Members from the Royal Australian Air Force No. 1 Security Forces Squadron, U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron and 736th SFS await orders while participating in the SF field training exercise during Exercise Cope North on Andersen Air Base, Guam, March. 1, 2017. Cope North is an annual multilateral exercise designed to enhance air operations between U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Japan Air Self Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 21:46 Photo ID: 3204928 VIRIN: 170301-F-IY918-008 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.56 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope North 17 Security Forces FTX [Image 1 of 40], by SSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.