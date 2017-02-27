Cope North 17 Security Forces FTX

Royal Australian Air Force Leading Aircraftsman Mario Domingues, No. 1 Security Forces Squadron airfield defense guard, reviews the firing mechanisms of a M4 carbine with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dillon Torres, 824th Base Defense Squadron, during Exercise Cope North on Andersen Air Base, Guam, Feb. 27, 2017. The weapon cleaning is in preparation for the first Pacific Air Forces multinational security forces field training within Cope North. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)

