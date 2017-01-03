Royal Australian Air Force Military Working Dog Vito, No. 2 Security Forces Squadron explosive detection dog, begs for attention from his handler Leading Aircraftsman Daniel Johnson while participating in the SF field training exercise during Exercise Cope North on Andersen Air Base, Guam, March. 1, 2017. This years exercise was the first time ever to include military working dogs from the RAF. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 21:47
|Photo ID:
|3204922
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-IY918-094
|Resolution:
|3377x5066
|Size:
|13.42 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cope North 17 Security Forces FTX [Image 1 of 40], by SSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
