Cope North 17 Security Forces FTX

Royal Australian Air Force Military Working Dog Vito, No. 2 Security Forces Squadron explosive detection dog, begs for attention from his handler Leading Aircraftsman Daniel Johnson while participating in the SF field training exercise during Exercise Cope North on Andersen Air Base, Guam, March. 1, 2017. This years exercise was the first time ever to include military working dogs from the RAF. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)

