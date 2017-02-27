Cope North 17 Security Forces FTX

Recon team members from the Royal Australian Air Force No. 1 Security Forces Squadron, U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron and 736th SFS recon team await nightfall in the jungle after a Navy HH-60 insertion during Exercise Cope North on Andersen Air Base, Guam, Feb. 27, 2017. The exercise includes 31 units and more than 2,700 personnel from three countries and continues the growth of strong, interoperable relationships within the Indo-Asia-Pacific region through integration of airborne and land-based command and control. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)

