Royal Australian Air Force Squadron Leader Mark Folley, No. 1 Security Forces Squadron Defensive Operations Commander, surveys the training area while participating in the SF field training exercise during Exercise Cope North on Andersen Air Base, Guam, March. 1, 2017. The exercise includes 31 units and more than 2,700 personnel from three countries and continues the growth of strong, interoperable relationships within the Indo-Asia-Pacific region through integration of airborne and land-based command and control. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.04.2017 21:47 Photo ID: 3204924 VIRIN: 170301-F-IY918-070 Resolution: 5368x3579 Size: 11.8 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope North 17 Security Forces FTX [Image 1 of 40], by SSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.