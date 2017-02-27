Observers of the security forces field training exercise do a walk-through of the Ande South training site during Exercise Cope North on Andersen Air Base, Guam, Feb. 27, 2017. The site is a part of the old abandoned housing area of the base and is now used for urban and jungle training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)
Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
Date Posted:
|03.04.2017 21:42
Photo ID:
|3204954
VIRIN:
|170227-F-IY918-237
Resolution:
|5568x3712
Size:
|10.29 MB
Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
This work, Cope North 17 Security Forces FTX [Image 1 of 40], by SSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
