Cope North 17 Security Forces FTX

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jared Pitts, 349th Security Forces Squadron and opposing force role-player, performs fire team drills during Exercise Cope North on Andersen Air Base, Guam, Feb. 28, 2017. Having OPFOR during the FTX allowed the Airman to go against an actually enemy, providing more in-depth scenarios. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)

