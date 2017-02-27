Members from the Royal Australian Air Force No. 1 Security Forces Squadron, U.S. Air Force 824th Base Defense Squadron and 736th SFS clean and inspect weapons during Exercise Cope North on Andersen Air Base, Guam, Feb. 27, 2017. The weapon cleaning is in preparation for the first Pacific Air Forces multinational security forces field training within Cope North. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Smith)
|02.27.2017
|03.04.2017 21:43
|3204953
|170227-F-IY918-602
|5547x3698
|11.97 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|0
|0
|0
This work, Cope North 17 Security Forces FTX [Image 1 of 40], by SSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
