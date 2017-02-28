Navy Achievement Medal and Letter of Appreciation Presentation Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, shakes 1st Lt. Theodore M. Balboni’s hand after awarding him with the Navy Achievement Medal on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 28, 2017. Balboni and Mrs. Brittany C. Young were awarded for spending over 160 hours reviewing 4,500 pages and accurately marking over 7,300 individual redactions, and providing these reports to the families of each specific Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Juan C. Bustos)

