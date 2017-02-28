U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, shakes 1st Lt. Theodore M. Balboni’s hand after awarding him with the Navy Achievement Medal on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 28, 2017. Balboni and Mrs. Brittany C. Young were awarded for spending over 160 hours reviewing 4,500 pages and accurately marking over 7,300 individual redactions, and providing these reports to the families of each specific Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Juan C. Bustos)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 00:39
|Photo ID:
|3201348
|VIRIN:
|170228-M-WH325-0045
|Resolution:
|5347x3565
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Achievement Medal and Letter of Appreciation Presentation Ceremony [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
