170228-N-WF272-373 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 28, 2017) The Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) refuels amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Location: EAST CHINA SEA PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts nighttime replenishment at sea, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.