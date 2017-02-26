170227-N-BL637-012 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 27, 2017) Sailors participate in a 24-hour row-a-thon competition in the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) hangar bay. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

Date Taken: 02.26.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170227-N-BL637-012 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.