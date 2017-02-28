170228-N-KP948-059
PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom (Feb. 28, 2017) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Candelario Contreras takes bearings aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) as the ship arrives in Plymouth, United Kingdom. Donald Cook is forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alyssa Weeks/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 00:41
|Photo ID:
|3201369
|VIRIN:
|170228-N-KP948-059
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|418.56 KB
|Location:
|PLYMOUTH, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170228-N-KP948-059 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT