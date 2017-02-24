170224-N-GR120-020 NORFOLK (Feb. 24, 2017) Leo Zerra, son of Lt. Joey Zerra, the operations administration officer, is held by his mother, Amanda Zerra, before his baptism ceremony in the chapel aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). George Washington is homeported in Norfolk preparing to move to Newport News, Virginia for the ship’s refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anna Van Nuys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 00:38 Photo ID: 3201336 VIRIN: 170224-N-GR120-020 Resolution: 2022x2678 Size: 479.28 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170224-N-GR120-020 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.