(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Foal Eagle 2017 [Image 13 of 116]

    Foal Eagle 2017

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Cody Boarders, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 Platoon 501, demonstrates the MK-16 Under water breathing apparatus to members of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Underwater Dive Team in Jinhae, ROK Feb. 28, 2017 as part of exercise Foal Eagle 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces, and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alfred A. Coffield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017 00:38
    Photo ID: 3201333
    VIRIN: 170228-N-ON977-0037
    Resolution: 4730x3178
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foal Eagle 2017 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170227-N-ZO915-017
    170228-N-KP948-059
    USS Carl Vinson Performs a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea in the South China Sea
    170228-N-KP948-088
    USS Carl Vinson Performs a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea in the South China Sea
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts nighttime replenishment at sea
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Performs a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea in the South China Sea
    Navy Achievement Medal and Letter of Appreciation Presentation Ceremony
    170228-N-RX668-191
    170228-N-XK809-541
    170227-N-BL637-012
    170224-N-GR120-020
    Foal Eagle 2017
    170228-N-JI086-062
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Night Replenishment at Sea
    Exercise Fulcrum 2017
    170228-N-RX668-090
    2nd Maintenance Battalion Qualifies
    170228-N-RX668-129
    170219-M-WQ703-024
    2nd Maintenance Battalion Qualifies
    170228-N-RX668-238
    Standby To Standby
    170208-N-CM124-138
    170228-N-HD638-052
    USS Green Bay conducts stern gate marriage with LCU 1666 following Cobra Gold 2017
    170228-N-RX668-212
    FIRE!
    USS Green Bay recovers assets following the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2017
    Exercise Fulcrum 2017
    170217-N-ON977-0132
    USS Green Bay recovers assets following the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2017
    U.S. Army lands helicopters on USS Green Bay’s flight deck during Cobra Gold
    USS Green Bay recovers assets following the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2017
    170225-N-CG677-056
    USS Green Bay takes on assets following the conclusion of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017
    2nd Maintenance Battalion Qualifies
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts nighttime replenishment at sea
    170228-N-MJ135-092
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Performs Replenishment-at-Sea in the South China Sea
    American, Japanese students set tone of harmony
    USS Green Bay conducts a stern gate marriage with LCU 1666 following Exercise Cobra Gold 2017
    Exercise Fulcrum 2017
    170228-N-JI086-030
    2nd Maintenance Battalion Qualifies
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Performs a Counter Measure Washdown
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts replenishment at sea
    DJC2 Set Up
    Roll Out
    170228-N-RX668-140
    Navy Achievement Medal and Letter of Appreciation Presentation Ceremony
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts nighttime replenishment at sea
    170223-N-N0901-001
    Exercise Fulcrum 2017
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Night Replenishment at Sea
    American, Japanese students set tone of harmony
    170221-N-OH262-590
    Navy Achievement Medal and Letter of Appreciation Presentation Ceremony
    170227-N-GR120-191
    DJC2 NSA Bahrain Set Up
    Navy Achievement Medal and Letter of Appreciation Presentation Ceremony
    U.S. Army lands helicopters on USS Green Bay’s flight deck during Cobra Gold
    USS Green Bay conducts stern gate marriage with LCU 1666 following Cobra Gold 2017
    DJC2 Set Up
    2nd Maintenance Battalion Qualifies
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Thai media take a tour of USS Green Bay during Cobra Gold 2017
    170228-N-KP948-127
    Frank Cable Sailor of the Year
    Task Force Southwest Marines complete Nonlethal Weapons Training
    170228-N-XK809-175
    170228-N-VN584-047
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Performs a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea in the South China Sea
    170228-N-RX668-011
    170228-N-GL340-016
    USS Green Bay recovers assets following the conclusion of Cobra Gold 2017
    Exercise Fulcrum 2017
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Night Replenishment at Sea
    U.S. Army lands helicopters on USS Green Bay’s flight deck during Cobra Gold
    170228-N-XK809-515
    170221-N-OH262-653
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Performs a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea in the South China Sea
    170228-N-XK809-126
    USS Green Bay conducts a stern gate marriage with LCU 1666 following Exercise Cobra Gold 2017
    170129-N-VI515-031
    170228-N-KP948-041
    170228-N-RX668-151
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Performs a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea in the South China Sea
    2nd Maintenance Battalion Qualifies
    USS Green Bay conducts stern gate marriage with LCU 1666 following Cobra Gold 2017
    170228-N-HQ322-052
    170228-N-KB401-177
    Exercise Fulcrum 2017
    DJC2 Set Up
    USS Green Bay conducts a stern gate marriage with LCU 1666 following Exercise Cobra Gold 2017
    American, Japanese students set tone of harmony
    170301-N-BY095-075
    U.S. Army lands helicopters on USS Green Bay’s flight deck during Cobra Gold
    U.S. Army lands helicopters on USS Green Bay’s flight deck during Cobra Gold
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Performs Replenishment-at-Sea in the South China Sea
    170221-N-OH262-566
    Acceptance trials testing and evaluations
    170129-N-VI515-029
    170224-N-RM689-555
    170228-N-KP948-085
    Exercise Fulcrum 2017
    U.S. Army lands helicopters on USS Green Bay’s flight deck during Cobra Gold
    170227-N-CL765-111
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Performs a Counter Measure Washdown
    170228-N-KP948-254
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Flight Operations in the South China Sea
    170222-N-AY374-016
    USS Wayne E. Meyer Performs a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea in the South China Sea
    USS Green Bay takes on assets following the conclusion of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017
    Exercise Fulcrum 2017
    170224-N-RM689-528

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Fl"
    Republic of Korea Navy
    "EODMU5
    EOD
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Foal Eagle 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT