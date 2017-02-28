170228-N-RX668-191

NEWPORT, R.I.

(Feb. 28, 2017)

Rear Adm. Jeffrey A. Harley, president, U.S. Naval War College (NWC), speaks to the students, staff, faculty, and guests during a graduation ceremony at NWC in Newport, Rhode Island. Seventy-four students from the College of Naval Warfare and College of Naval Command and Staff were recognized for their achievements and received either a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies or Master of Arts degree in Defense and Strategic Studies during the ceremony.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jess Lewis/Released)

This work, 170228-N-RX668-191 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.