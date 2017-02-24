170224-N-RM689-571

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 24, 2017) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) receives cargo from Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea. Wayne E. Meyer is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey L. Adams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 03.03.2017 00:40 Photo ID: 3201363 VIRIN: 170224-N-RM689-571 Resolution: 5148x2803 Size: 973.68 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson Performs a Vertical Replenishment-at-Sea in the South China Sea [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.