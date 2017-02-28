170228-N-XK809-541

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 28, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) and the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) conduct a refueling-at-sea. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

