EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 28, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) and the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) conduct a refueling-at-sea. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 00:38
|Photo ID:
|3201342
|VIRIN:
|170228-N-XK809-541
|Resolution:
|3000x1997
|Size:
|1001.2 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170228-N-XK809-541 [Image 1 of 116], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
