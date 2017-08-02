MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti

Camp Lemonnier, DJIBOUTI (Feb. 7, 2017) A U.S. Marine with the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, recovers his parachute after landing at the specified drop zone during free fall training conducted near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 7. The MRF employs three types of methods to aerially insert into enemy occupied areas: high-altitude, high-opening (HAHO); high-altitude, low-opening (HALO), and low-level static-line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

