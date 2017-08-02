MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti

Camp Lemonnier, DJIBOUTI (Feb. 7, 2017) U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, descend toward a drop zone while conducting high-altitude, high-opening parachute operations nearby Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 7. While in the air, the Marines travel in a line, or a “stack”, to keep descending teams organized and mitigate any potential in-air collisions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)
