    MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti [Image 2 of 16]

    MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Camp Lemonnier, DJIBOUTI (Feb. 7, 2017) U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, descend toward a drop zone while conducting high-altitude, high-opening parachute operations nearby Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 7. While in the air, the Marines travel in a line, or a “stack”, to keep descending teams organized and mitigate any potential in-air collisions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti [Image 1 of 16], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT