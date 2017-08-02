MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti

Camp Lemonnier, DJIBOUTI (Feb. 7, 2017) A platoon commander with the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rehearses employing his parachute prior to conducting free-fall operations nearby Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 7. In addition to the low-level static-line insertion method, the MRF also has the ability to perform high-altitude, high-opening parachute insertions, allowing them to insert reconnaissance teams into areas with austere terrain too difficult to access by aircraft or ground vehicles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

