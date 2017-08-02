MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti

Camp Lemonnier, DJIBOUTI (Feb. 7, 2017) U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lift off from a designated drop zone in a UH-60 Blackhawk to conduct high-altitude, high-opening (HAHO) parachute operations near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 7. As one of the MRF’s main skillsets, specialized HAHO parachute teams allow for the 11th MEU to clandestinely place Marines into enemy-occupied territories. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

