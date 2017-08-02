(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti [Image 3 of 16]

    MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Camp Lemonnier, DJIBOUTI (Feb. 7, 2017) U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lift off from a designated drop zone in a UH-60 Blackhawk to conduct high-altitude, high-opening (HAHO) parachute operations near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 7. As one of the MRF’s main skillsets, specialized HAHO parachute teams allow for the 11th MEU to clandestinely place Marines into enemy-occupied territories. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 08:58
    Photo ID: 3180841
    VIRIN: 170208-M-GM943-215
    Resolution: 5760x3240
    Size: 1007.05 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti [Image 1 of 16], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USMC
    11th MEU
    Marines
    Maritime Raid Force
    MRF

