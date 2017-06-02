MRF Sustainment Training, Djibouti

Arta Beach, DJIBOUTI (Feb. 6, 2017) U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, detonate a water charge on a mock-up of a steel door during a demolition range conducted at Arta Beach, Djibouti, Feb. 6. MRF Marines conducted parachute operations and weapons and demolitions training to sustain their operational skills while deployed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Devan K. Gowans)

