A common garter snake makes its way across a vernal pool Feb. 13 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The snake feeds on slugs, earthworms, leeches, lizards and amphibians (including frog eggs and tadpoles) minnows and rodents. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 14:17
|Photo ID:
|3173660
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-RU983-0045
|Resolution:
|3600x5584
|Size:
|10.07 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey [Image 1 of 43], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT