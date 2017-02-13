(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey [Image 2 of 43]

    Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A ladybug rests on a dried leaf Feb. 13 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The ladybug is a small beetle. One of its favorite foods are aphids, making it a welcome visitor to gardens. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 14:17
    Photo ID: 3173659
    VIRIN: 170213-F-RU983-0044
    Resolution: 3600x2375
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey [Image 1 of 43], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PA
    US Air Force
    USAF
    F-RU983
    60AMW
    Photo:Travis AFB: Heide Couch

