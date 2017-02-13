Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey

Brett Addis, a Ph.D candidate at the University of Montana, processes a water sample collected from a vernal pool Feb. 13, 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Addis, part of a two-person team, is the field coordinator for a “habitat quality assessment” project to determine if Travis has a viable environment for the western spadefoot toad. The song meters are audio recorders designed to capture night vocalizations of the western spadefoot toad. During these maintenance checks, Addis will remove and replace the memory cards vital to data collection and change out batteries. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

