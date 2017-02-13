Vernal pool fairy shrimp swim through the waters of an ephemeral pond Feb. 13 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Less than 2.5 centimeters (1 inch) in length, this threatened species hatches when the first rains fill the vernal pools on base. Toward the end of their brief lifetime, females produce thick-shelled “resting eggs” also known as cysts. During the dry season, these cysts become embedded in the dried mud and can lay dormant for long periods, until there is enough water to once again fill the pool. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

Date Taken: 02.13.2017
This work, Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey, by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.