Dr. Alisa Wade, University of Montana, visually inspects a sample from a vernal pond Feb 13, 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Wade, part of a two person team, is the project coordinator for a “habitat quality assessment” project to determine if Travis has a viable environment for the western spadefoot toad. The assessment includes recording data for vegetation type, soil friability and a visual check for mammal burrows and WST predators. The team will also collect DNA samples from several ephemeral vernal pools through a filter that will go back to a genetics lab to determine if any DNA from the WST is floating around the pool, indicating the toads have been there. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 14:17
|Photo ID:
|3173615
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-RU983-0029
|Resolution:
|3600x2572
|Size:
|7.63 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey [Image 1 of 43], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT