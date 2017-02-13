Dr. Alisa Wade, University of Montana, visually inspects a sample from a vernal pond Feb 13, 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Wade, part of a two person team, is the project coordinator for a “habitat quality assessment” project to determine if Travis has a viable environment for the western spadefoot toad. The assessment includes recording data for vegetation type, soil friability and a visual check for mammal burrows and WST predators. The team will also collect DNA samples from several ephemeral vernal pools through a filter that will go back to a genetics lab to determine if any DNA from the WST is floating around the pool, indicating the toads have been there. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 14:17 Photo ID: 3173615 VIRIN: 170213-F-RU983-0029 Resolution: 3600x2572 Size: 7.63 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey [Image 1 of 43], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.