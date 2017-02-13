A honeybee collects pollen from the blossoms of a tree at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 13 2017. Recent rains have brought life back to trees and grasslands that have suffered through a five year drought (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 14:17
|Photo ID:
|3173641
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-RU983-0034
|Resolution:
|3600x2398
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey [Image 1 of 43], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
