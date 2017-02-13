(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey [Image 8 of 43]

    Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Vernal pool fairy shrimp swim through the waters of an ephemeral pond Feb. 13 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Less than 2.5 centimeters (1 inch) in length, this threatened species hatches when the first rains fill the vernal pools on base. Toward the end of their brief lifetime, females produce thick-shelled “resting eggs” also known as cysts. During the dry season, these cysts become embedded in the dried mud and can lay dormant for long periods, until there is enough water to once again fill the pool. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017
    Photo ID: 3173648
    VIRIN: 170213-F-RU983-0037
    Resolution: 3600x2227
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey [Image 1 of 43], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    PA
    US Air Force
    USAF
    F-RU983
    60AMW
    Photo:Travis AFB: Heide Couch

