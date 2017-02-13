A Pyracantha or, firethorn bush, is loaded with fruit Feb. 13 2017 at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The berries of this bush are an important food source for birds and mammals. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 14:17 Photo ID: 3173638 VIRIN: 170213-F-RU983-0032 Resolution: 3600x2401 Size: 7.72 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey [Image 1 of 43], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.