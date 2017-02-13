(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey [Image 15 of 43]

    Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Alisa Wade (right), University of Montana, and Brett Addis (left), Ph.D candidate, gather data for a “habitat quality assessment” project to determine if Travis Air Force Base, Calif., has a viable environment for the western spadefoot toad during a survey at the base Feb. 13, 2017. The assessment includes recording data for vegetation type, soil friability and a visual check for mammal burrows and WST predators. Wade and Addis will also collect DNA samples from several ephemeral vernal pools through a filter that will go back to a genetics lab to determine if any DNA from the WST is floating around the pool, indicating the toads have been there. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Heide Couch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 14:17
    Photo ID: 3173623
    VIRIN: 170213-F-RU983-0030
    Resolution: 3600x2277
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Western Spadefoot Toad Habitat Survey [Image 1 of 43], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PA
    US Air Force
    USAF
    F-RU983
    60AMW
    Photo:Travis AFB: Heide Couch

