Senior Airman Octavious Tookes, 436th Aerial Port Squadron fleet service specialist, uses a magnetic lift to remove a sewer cover Feb. 8, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Tookes showed members of Air Mobility Command’s “Aerial Port of the Future” study team from Scott Air Force Base, Ill., how the lift is used to remove the cover prior to an aircraft lavatory service truck emptying its holding tank back in the APS compound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future [Image 1 of 9], by Roland Balik