    AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future [Image 1 of 9]

    AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Octavious Tookes, 436th Aerial Port Squadron fleet service specialist, uses a magnetic lift to remove a sewer cover Feb. 8, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Tookes showed members of Air Mobility Command’s “Aerial Port of the Future” study team from Scott Air Force Base, Ill., how the lift is used to remove the cover prior to an aircraft lavatory service truck emptying its holding tank back in the APS compound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 08:26
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future [Image 1 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

