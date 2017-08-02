AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future

Sara Keller, Logistics, Engineering, Force Protection deputy director, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., looks at the forward lavatory servicing connection of a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 8, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Wearing protective gear, Airman 1st Class Benjamin Harper, 436th Aerial Port Squadron fleet service specialist, demonstrated for Keller how the lavatory service truck provides waste removal and servicing to C-5Ms, as well as other aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

