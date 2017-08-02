First Lt. Sylvester Fernandez de Castro, 436th Aerial Port Squadron flight commander of the Passenger Service Flight and Fleet Flight, along with fleet service personnel demonstrate the use of the baggage conveyor to load bags containing blankets, pillows and supplies onto a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 8, 2017, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Members of Air Mobility Command’s “Aerial Port of the Future” study team from Scott Air Force Base, Ill., observed the loading of the bags through the “7 Left” troop door that are loaded when carrying passengers in the troop compartment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 08:26 Photo ID: 3167012 VIRIN: 170208-F-BO262-1129 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 3.08 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future [Image 1 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.