AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future

Airman 1st Class Taysean Knight, 436th Aerial Port Squadron cargo handler, attaches a 25,000 pound capacity cargo chain to the floor of a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 8, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Members of Air Mobility Command’s “Aerial Port of the Future” study team from Scott Air Force Base, Ill., observed Knight and other members of the Super Port demonstrate how ramp services personnel secure a forklift onboard an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

