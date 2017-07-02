AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future

Members of Air Mobility Command’s “Aerial Port of the Future” study team from Scott Air Force Base, Ill., observe 436th Aerial Port Squadron personnel build up a pallet Feb. 7, 2017, on Dover Air Force Base, Del. Super Port personnel placed protective plastic sheathing over the palletized cargo prior to securing the cargo to the pallet with cargo netting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

