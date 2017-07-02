AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future

Mr. William Adams, a scientist with the Navy Center for Applied Research in Artificial Intelligence, Washington, D.C., takes notes on the inbound freight processing procedures used by the 436th Aerial Port Squadron truck dock personnel Feb. 7, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Williams was part of an Air Mobility Command military and civilian study team that observed many facets of the Super Port during their four-day visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

