Airman 1st Class Taysean Knight, cargo handler, and Master Sgt. Arnold Ogle, ramp supervisor, both assigned to the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, lift up on a cargo strap to demonstrate the procedure used to move a stuck pallet on a C-5M Super Galaxy Feb. 8, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Staff Sgt. Russell Basile, 436th APS aerial port expediter, explains this procedure to members of Air Mobility Command’s “Aerial Port of the Future” study team from Scott Air Force Base, Ill. The Super Port was chosen as a model for future aerial ports. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 08:26 Photo ID: 3167008 VIRIN: 170208-F-BO262-1090 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 4.84 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future [Image 1 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.