Senior Airman John Elan, 436th Aerial Port Squadron truck dock cargo handler, explains the label verification process to Air Mobility Command’s “Aerial Port of the Future” team members Feb. 7, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. The team observed the ground freight offload of small parcels and handling by truck dock personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 08:26 Photo ID: 3167000 VIRIN: 170207-F-BO262-1017 Resolution: 3639x2422 Size: 3.71 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future [Image 1 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.