AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future

Dr. Donna Senft, Air Mobility Command chief scientist, left, and Sara Keller, AMC Logistics, Engineering, Force Protection deputy director, both assigned to Scott Air Force Base, Ill., listen to Jim Ewing, 436th Aerial Port Squadron operations manager, explain pallet build up and processing of oversized cargo by aerial port personnel Feb. 7, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Senft and Keller were part of AMC’s “Aerial Port of the Future” study team that observed practices and procedures used by Super Port personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

