    AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future [Image 6 of 9]

    AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Dr. Donna Senft, Air Mobility Command chief scientist, left, and Sara Keller, AMC Logistics, Engineering, Force Protection deputy director, both assigned to Scott Air Force Base, Ill., listen to Jim Ewing, 436th Aerial Port Squadron operations manager, explain pallet build up and processing of oversized cargo by aerial port personnel Feb. 7, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Senft and Keller were part of AMC’s “Aerial Port of the Future” study team that observed practices and procedures used by Super Port personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 08:26
    Photo ID: 3167005
    VIRIN: 170207-F-BO262-1288
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future [Image 1 of 9], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AMC paves ground for Aerial Port of the Future

