    Worldwide Explosives Safety [Image 1 of 17]

    Worldwide Explosives Safety

    SHUAIBA PORT, KUWAIT

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Soldiers and members of the U.S. Army Defense Ammunition Center review team review the safety procedures of vessel operations during the 2017 Worldwide Ammunition Logistics and Explosives Safety Review in Shuaiba Port, Kuwait, on Feb. 10, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 10:02
    Photo ID: 3158394
    VIRIN: 170210-A-BG398-009
    Resolution: 5014x3343
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: SHUAIBA PORT, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Worldwide Explosives Safety [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    explosives
    Safety
    fire department
    review
    1st TSC
    camp arifjan
    dla
    kuwait
    840th Transportation Battalion
    1st Sustainment Command (Theater)
    316th ESC
    shuaiba
    worldwide
    MDC
    dpw
    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    Magazine Data Card
    595th Engineer Brigade

