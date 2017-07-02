A Magazine Data Card (MDC) sits on an ammunition storage pallet during the 2017 Worldwide Ammunition Logistics and Explosives Safety Review in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Feb. 7, 2017. The MDCs are a living document that counts the in and out of stock per ammo pallet. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 10:02
|Photo ID:
|3158359
|VIRIN:
|170207-A-BG398-006
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Worldwide Explosives Safety [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
