Worldwide Explosives Safety

A Magazine Data Card (MDC) sits on an ammunition storage pallet during the 2017 Worldwide Ammunition Logistics and Explosives Safety Review in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Feb. 7, 2017. The MDCs are a living document that counts the in and out of stock per ammo pallet. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

