A member of the U.S. Army Defense Ammunition Center conducts reviews during the 2017 Worldwide Ammunition Logistics and Explosives Safety Review in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Feb. 7, 2017. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 10:02 Photo ID: 3158358 VIRIN: 170207-A-BG398-003 Resolution: 3465x5197 Size: 10.4 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Worldwide Explosives Safety [Image 1 of 17], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.